Two accused in Elgaar Parishad case challenge transfer of probe

Advocate Surendra Gadling and journalist Sudhir Dhawale, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, moved the Bombay High Court on Friday, challenging the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Pune Police.

The two, arrested on June 6, 2018, have been prosecuted for their alleged connections with Naxalites.

They moved the High Court through advocate Madhavi Ayyappan, challenging the transfer of investigation to NIA after the charge sheet was submitted.

The transfer, they said, is contrary to the NIA Act, under which there is no provision that empowers the Central government to transfer the investigation when there were no compelling circumstances necessitating it.

The transfer of investigation amounts to re-investigation, they said.

“In order to keep the false implications and wrongful incarceration of innocent people unconnected with the case under cover, the investigation of offences has been transferred by the Central government to NIA, immediately after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost power in Maharashtra,” their petition said.

‘Vague allegations’

The petition also said allegations that Mr. Dhawale was making provocative statements and inflammatory speeches, performing inflammatory street plays and songs, and distorting the history as per the CPI (Maoist) agenda, were vague. “It is not possible to infer from such allegations that the petitioners are organisers of Elghar Parishad,” it said.

The petition has sought an order quashing the direction for an NIA investigation, besides the first information report against the petitioners and eight others in jail.

It has also sought quashing of the order dated February 12, 2020, granting the sanction to transfer the FIR from the Pune Police to NIA.

The matter will be heard on June 23.