Two 11-year-old boys booked for sodomy

The Koparkhairane police have booked two 11-year-old Class VI boys for sodomising their classmate.

The incident was reported by the victim’s mother on Sunday, who alleged that her son, who is of the same age, was assaulted, molested and sodomised by the juveniles using thermocol balls. “According to the complainant, her son’s classmates stripped him below the waist and forcefully kissed him on the lips,” an officer from the Koparkhairane police station said. The incident occurred on August 1 in their classroom. However, the victim told his mother about the incident a only few days later, after he started experiencing pain.

A case has been registered against the boys under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They will be produced before a juvenile court.