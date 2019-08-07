Mumbai

Two 11-year-old boys booked for sodomy

more-in

The Koparkhairane police have booked two 11-year-old Class VI boys for sodomising their classmate.

The incident was reported by the victim’s mother on Sunday, who alleged that her son, who is of the same age, was assaulted, molested and sodomised by the juveniles using thermocol balls. “According to the complainant, her son’s classmates stripped him below the waist and forcefully kissed him on the lips,” an officer from the Koparkhairane police station said. The incident occurred on August 1 in their classroom. However, the victim told his mother about the incident a only few days later, after he started experiencing pain.

A case has been registered against the boys under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They will be produced before a juvenile court.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
juvenile delinquency
sexual assault & rape
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2019 5:49:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/two-11-year-old-boys-booked-for-sodomy/article28840555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY