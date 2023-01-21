HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TV producer held in Mumbai for harassing actor on social media

According to police, the accused had allegedly created a fake account of the victim on Instagram and sent obscene messages to her, her relatives and friends.

January 21, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

A 27-year-old television actor and producer has been arrested from the western suburb of Andheri here after he allegedly created a fake account on social media and sent obscene messages to another actor, police said on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Officials from Bangur Nagar police station apprehended the accused following a search operation in the area on Friday, an official said.

The accused had allegedly created a fake account of the victim on Instagram and sent obscene messages to her, her relatives and friends, and defamed her, he said.

The victim lodged a police complaint earlier this week, based on which an FIR was registered under sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, the official said.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / social networking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.