TV journalist booked in connection with migrant workers’ protest in Mumbai

Migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra West railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday, demanding that the government make transport arrangements so that they can return to their native places.

An FIR has been registered against a television journalist over his report stating that trains would restart, which might have prompted the gathering of migrants in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accused, Rahul Kulkarni, based in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, has been detained and police are in the process of bringing him to Mumbai, he said.

In a recent news report, Mr. Kulkarni said Jan Sadharan special trains would resume for people stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

 

He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.

More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near the Bandra railway station here on Tuesday afternoon.

They were demanding that the State government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.

