TV actor kills daughter, ends own life in Kalwa

A 40-year-old television actor allegedly killed her 18-year-old daughter before taking her own life at their house at Manisha Nagar in Kalwa on Friday morning.

The Kalwa police said Pradnya Parkar played small roles in Marathi television serials, while Shruti was a Class XII student at N.G. Bedekar College of Commerce in Thane. According to the police, the actor’s husband, Prashant Parkar, found the bodies when he returned home from the gym.

A police officer said, “Mr. Parkar returned from the gym at 10 a.m., but no one opened the door. When repeated knocking of the door and ringing of the bell received no response, he sought the help of neighbours. They broke down the door and found Pradnya and Shruti lying lifeless inside.”

Mr. Parkar rushed them to a hospital, where they were declared dead before admission. The Kalwa police received information about the incident at 11 a.m., and sent a team to conduct inquiries. Senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde said, “We have found a suicide note believed to be written by Pradnya. In the letter, Pradnya said she had killed her daughter and would be taking her own life. She said she was taking the extreme step of her own accord. We are still searching the house for more notes or clues that might help shed light on the motive behind Pradnya taking her own life.”

Motive unknown

An officer, who is part of the investigation, said they have gathered information which indicates that the family had been facing financial problems, but the claims have to be verified. The officer said, “Mr. Parkar is too distraught to record a detailed statement now. We will start making inquiries with the family members after the last rites of Pradnya and Shruti. Preliminary medical examination indicates that Pradnya used a bedsheet to strangle Shruti to death. We are awaiting the final post-mortem report.”

The Kalwa police will be posthumously booking Pradnya for murder under the Indian Penal Code.