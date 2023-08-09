August 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 09:59 pm IST

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, alleged on Wednesday that the Mumbai police detained him as he was leaving his house to commemorate Quit India Day at August Kranti Maidan here.

Social activist Teesta Setalvad claimed in a social media post that she was also prevented from leaving her residence and noted freedom fighter G.G. Parikh faced a similar situation. They were all slated to participate in the ‘Shanti March’ rally from Girgaon Chowpatty to the August Kranti Maidan. However, police permission was denied for the rally.

“For the first time in the history of Independent India, I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud my great-grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on this historic date,” Mr. Gandhi posted on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As soon as I am permitted to leave the police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and its martyrs,” he said.

Subsequently, he posted on X that “he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.”

“Fear in our society is so palpable. I got into a rikshaw at Santa Cruz police station after I was allowed to go. When we reached Bandra I hailed an old Muslim taxi driver to take me to August Kranti Maidan, He saw the police car & panicked told me ‘Saab mujhe nahi fasna’,” the author said. “Took a lot of convincing to reassure him. This is the malady afflicting our society today,” he added.

The Quit India movement’s significance was remembered on Wednesday, as people visited the August Kranti Maidan to offer floral tributes at the Gandhi Smruti Stambh, marking the 81st anniversary of the movement. This ground was where Mahatma Gandhi called for “do-or-die” for Independence during the movement’s launch in August 1942.

