August 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on August 9 claimed that he was detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as he was going to take part in Quit India Day protest march with activist Teesta Setalvad and others.

“For the first time in history of independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” the author tweeted.

“As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi later tweeted that he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ms. Setalvad tweeted: “Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT