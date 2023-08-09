ADVERTISEMENT

Tushar Gandhi claims police detained him ahead of Quit India Day protest march

August 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

Gandhi later tweeted that he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

A contingent of twenty cops stand outside activist Teesta Setalvad’s home in Juhu preventing her from participating in GG Parilhs morcha, she said. | Photo Credit: X/@TeestaSetalvad

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on August 9 claimed that he was detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as he was going to take part in Quit India Day protest march with activist Teesta Setalvad and others.

“For the first time in history of independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” the author tweeted.

“As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi later tweeted that he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ms. Setalvad tweeted: “Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US