August 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on August 9 claimed that he was detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as he was going to take part in Quit India Day protest march with activist Teesta Setalvad and others.

“For the first time in history of independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” the author tweeted.

For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date. — Tushar GANDHI (@TusharG) August 9, 2023

“As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi later tweeted that he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ms. Setalvad tweeted: “Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha.”

Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing

Me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha pic.twitter.com/4cBkgjegyJ — Teesta Setalvad (@TeestaSetalvad) August 9, 2023