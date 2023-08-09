HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tushar Gandhi claims police detained him ahead of Quit India Day protest march

Gandhi later tweeted that he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai

August 09, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A contingent of twenty cops stand outside activist Teesta Setalvad’s home in Juhu preventing her from participating in GG Parilhs morcha, she said.

A contingent of twenty cops stand outside activist Teesta Setalvad’s home in Juhu preventing her from participating in GG Parilhs morcha, she said. | Photo Credit: X/@TeestaSetalvad

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on August 9 claimed that he was detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as he was going to take part in Quit India Day protest march with activist Teesta Setalvad and others.

“For the first time in history of independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” the author tweeted.

“As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi later tweeted that he was being allowed to go and was proceeding to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ms. Setalvad tweeted: “Police state in Maharashtra! A contingent of twenty cops stand outside my home in Juhu preventing me from participating in GG Parilhs morcha.”

Related Topics

Maharashtra / politics / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.