Turning beverage cartons into furniture

An alliance of major corporate entities has collected over 100 tonnes of paper-based cartons in the past four months for recycling. The Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC) is a network of 17 corporations such as Schreiber Dynamix Dairies, Tetra Pak, Coca Cola, and CavinKare.

The AARC had recently achieved the 100-tonne-target and marked the occasion with a gathering at Turbhe dumping ground, where a truck carrying five tonnes of beverage cartons was sent to a recycling facility in Palghar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s rules on waste management state that it is the manufacturer’s responsibility to ensure effective waste management with regard to their product. “The Extended Producer’s Responsibility makes it a legal requirement for the manufacturer to tie up with recyclers and dispose of the plastic waste to continue their business,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Ashok Khaire.

AARC members said the project aims to collect and recycle 800 tonnes of used paper-based beverage cartons in three years.

The cartons are collected by safai sathis, workers trained in the collection process, and bought by Mumbai-based Bismillah and Co., which in turn sends them to Deluxe Recycling in Palghar. The recycled cartons will be used in the manufacture of furniture. “A task like responsible waste disposal cannot be undertaken single-handedly, which is why we enlisted the aid of the other players, like the recycling firm and the safai sathis,” said Amitabha Roy, vice chairman, AARC.

Truck carrying five tonnes of beverage cartons being sent to a recycling facility in Palghar.

The AARC also organised a medical and waste management awareness camp for waste collectors at Turbhe dumping ground, which included a street play on the importance of waste segregation and the potential to make extra income by selling paper-based cartons separately.

“Paper-based cartons being 100% recyclable, our focus is on driving a collection recycling value chain with other stakeholders. This initiative is one of the many that have been planned for the awareness drives,” said Lalit Joshi, manager (sustainability), Parle Agro.