Turned away by 4 hospitals, constable dies

A 56-year-old head constable with the Kurla division of the Mumbai traffic police succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday after four civic-run hospitals allegedly denied him admission. This is the third such incident in the past three days.

According to police officials, the victim was admitted to KEM Hospital on April 21 and breathed his last at 2.30 p.m. on Monday. The victim’s family said they had approached Nair, Kasturba and Rajawadi hospitals after being turned away at KEM Hospital. They said they were granted admission only after appealing to superiors for help. The hospital has, however, denied the claim.

Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital, said, “The patient came to our hospital on April 21 with high fever and extreme breathlessness. We did not refuse treatment. We kept him in the isolation ward and conducted a swab test. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22. He was kept on ventilator support as his breathlessness increased. Now, we have 30 ventilators dedicated to COVID-19 patients.”

Dr. Chandrakant Pawar, medical superintendent, Kasturba Hospital, said he had no knowledge of the patient, and Dr. Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, could not be reached for comment.

A doctor at Nair hospital said, “We currently have 207 COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital. We are at full capacity and can’t treat a patient if we don’t have beds. We had no choice but to advise the patient to go to another hospital.”

Compulsory leave

Meanwhile, senior police officers on Monday directed all constables aged 55 and above to go on compulsory leave. Two other senior head constables succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. Naval Bajaj, Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration), said, “The instructions were issued at the beginning of the crisis, but were obviously not being followed. We are now enforcing them more strictly.”

Officials said the instructions are being enforced as all three victims were over the age of 50, which is regarded to be a vulnerable group. The police have not affixed any time limit, but these instructions will stay in effect till it is deemed safe to review them.