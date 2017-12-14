Turbhe woman accuses in-laws of forcing her to end pregnancy

Navi Mumbai: A woman from Turbhe has filed a complaint with the police against her husband and in-laws for allegedly harassing her for dowry and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy in 2015, months after her marriage.

The 27-year-old victim also said that her husband Atul Santram Mandare, an engineer, had in several instances forced her to watch adult films and indulge in unnatural sex. Her in-laws are Shanta and Santram, residents of Bhoisar, Palghar.

The complainant, currently staying with her parents in Turbhe, was a M.Sc graduate and was employed with Reliance. But after marriage, she was forced to quit the job.

“According to the complainant, she got pregnant within months of marriage in 2015. Soon after, she was forced by in-laws to terminate the pregnancy by consuming some pills,” an officer from APMC police station said.

After residing at Bhoisar for a few months, the couple shifted to Kamothe and then to Koparkhairane due to the changes in job of her husband. “The complainant claimed that at all the residences, her husband had forced her to watch adult movies and to indulge in unnatural sex,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Section 377 (unnatural offences), Section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), and Section 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

“We will be transferring the case to the Tarapur police as the offence happened under their jurisdiction,” senior police inspector Rajendra Galande from APMC police station said.