ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisha Sharma suicide case | HC asks police if probe being done correctly and if instigation made out

February 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Mumbai

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P.K. Chavan examined the police's case diaries.

PTI

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the police if its investigation into the alleged suicide of television actor Tunisha Sharma was being done correctly, and observed that they will have to find out if there was instigation on the part of the accused.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P.K. Chavan examined the police's case diaries.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by actor Sheezan Khan, 27, Sharma's co-star who was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, seeking for the case to be quashed and to be released from jail by way of interim order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Sharma, 21, who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on December 24 last year near Vasai in Palghar district. Khan was arrested by the police in the next day.

Public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai, appearing for the police, told the court that CCTV footages (of the day Ms. Sharma killed herself) shows her arriving at the set in a normal and happy mood.

"She is then seen entering the accused's room, but comes out disturbed. We have also sent three mobile phones (Sharma's, Khan's and another belonging to a friend) for forensic testing," Mr. Pai said.

Mr. Khan's lawyer Dhiraj Mirajkar said the police can continue its probe, but the actor's custody was not required.

The bench then asked the police if the probe was being done correctly.

"Is the investigation being conducted in the correct direction. Ultimately, what needs to be seen is what was the instigation. The statement of the complainant (Sharma's mother) prima facie doesn't show that...," the court said.

The bench added that it was aware that the FIR was not an encyclopedia and that it is only meant to set the law in motion.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 17.

Apart from this petition, Mr. Khan had also filed a petition seeking bail that is likely to come up for hearing on February 15 before a single bench of the high court.

Mr. Khan and Ms. Sharma had acted in few television serials and were said to be in a relationship which allegedly came to an end just a few weeks before Sharma was found hanging. Mr. Khan is presently in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US