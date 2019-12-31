Mumbai

Tuition teacher gets 10 years in jail for raping 15-year-old

more-in

A penalty of ₹5,000 has also been imposed on the accused

The Panvel sessions court on Monday convicted a tuition teacher from Khandeshwar of rape and sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

Akshay Raghrao Patil (22) was arrested after a 15-year-old student filed a complaint with the Khandeshwar police on June 17, 2015. The girl accused the teacher of raping her since January 2015. The girl said in her complaint that she had been attending classes at the tuition centre on the third floor of a building at Sector 13 in Khanda colony for the past two years. She said the accused lived on the second floor of the same building with his mother and sister, who also took tuitions.

Additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said, “After the tuition, the accused told her that she needed extra classes and took her to his flat. His sister and mother were taking tuitions in the hall when he raped the girl in the bedroom for the first time. He then promised to marry her and asked her to not tell anyone about the incident. Throughout the trial, the girl maintained that the accused did not take her consent.”

“Six witnesses, including the statement of the victim and the investigating officer, helped in proving the crime,” Ms. Bandivdekar-Patil said. A penalty of ₹5,000 has also been imposed on the accused.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 1:29:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/tuition-teacher-gets-10-years-in-jail-for-raping-15-year-old/article30437605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY