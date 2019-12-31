Tuition teacher gets 10 years in jail for raping 15-year-old

The Panvel sessions court on Monday convicted a tuition teacher from Khandeshwar of rape and sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

Akshay Raghrao Patil (22) was arrested after a 15-year-old student filed a complaint with the Khandeshwar police on June 17, 2015. The girl accused the teacher of raping her since January 2015. The girl said in her complaint that she had been attending classes at the tuition centre on the third floor of a building at Sector 13 in Khanda colony for the past two years. She said the accused lived on the second floor of the same building with his mother and sister, who also took tuitions.

Additional public prosecutor Ashwini Bandivdekar-Patil said, “After the tuition, the accused told her that she needed extra classes and took her to his flat. His sister and mother were taking tuitions in the hall when he raped the girl in the bedroom for the first time. He then promised to marry her and asked her to not tell anyone about the incident. Throughout the trial, the girl maintained that the accused did not take her consent.”

“Six witnesses, including the statement of the victim and the investigating officer, helped in proving the crime,” Ms. Bandivdekar-Patil said. A penalty of ₹5,000 has also been imposed on the accused.