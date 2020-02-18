Mumbai

Tug driver hits loader, DGCA begins probe

What went wrong? The incident occurred around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday when a SpiceJet aircraft was being loaded with passenger baggage.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing a ground incident where an electric vehicle pull baggage trolley vehicle hit the engine cowling of a SpiceJet aircraft and knocked down a loader at Mumbai airport on Sunday night.

The flight, SG-6439, to be operated on the Mumbai-Goa sector at 9.20 p.m. was being loaded with passenger baggage when the incident occurred around 8.15 p.m..

“There were no passengers or crew on board. A driver breath-analyser test was carried out and it was found to be negative. While the cargo loading was in progress, a tug after unloading the cargo hit a bulk freight loader or BFL. The BFL eventually impacted the engine number 2 cowl, causing damage. The tug driver was reversing his vehicle,” a DGCA official said.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, on February 16, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft had a ground incident of “engine number 2 cowl damage” by a tug driver, when he inadvertently accelerated the cargo tug (electric vehicle pull baggage trolley vehicle) hitting BFL and eventually the cowling. “There was no passenger or crew on board. A loader suffered a minor injury on his leg and was provided medical assistance. He is stable,” the statement said.

