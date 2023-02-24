HamberMenu
Try to settle differences amicably when issues pertain to children: Bombay HC

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had filed a petition seeking a direction from the court to his estranged wife to reveal the whereeabouts of their children

February 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. File

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Bombay High Court on Friday told actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to try and settle issues amicably and resolve differences pertaining to his minor children.

A Division Bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and P.D. Naik was hearing a petition filed by the actor seeking a direction from the court to his estranged wife Zainab to reveal the whereabouts of their children — a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

The court said, “He (Siddiqui) is only concerned about his children and their education. Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out then good...settle the matter amicably...resolve the issues,” the court said.

Advocate Pradeep Thorat, appearing for Mr. Siddiqui, told the court that he thought his children were not in Mumbai as they were permanent residents of Dubai, but he recently got an email saying they would be rusticated if they did not attend school.

Ms. Zainab’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, said, “Both the children want to be in India with their mother. They want to continue their education here. The respondent (estranged wife) is looking at all the options.”

The Bench then said, “We only want to know that their education is not getting disturbed. He (Siddiqui) is concerned about the whereabouts of the children and schooling. The children are with their biological mother so that is settled.”

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 3.

