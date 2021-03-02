TRP scam: HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

Partho Dasgupta. File photo

Mumbai

02 March 2021 11:53 IST

He is accused of having misused his official position to manipulate TRP ratings.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), accused in the Television Rating Point manipulation case.

A Single Bench of Justice P.D. Naik granted bail to Mr. Dasgupta on furnishing cash bond of ₹2 lakh immediately and six weeks to furnish solvent surety certificates.

Mr. Dasgupta has been directed to visit the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on the first Saturday of every month for six months months and thereafter once in three months.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, representing Mr. Dasgupta, had argued that since the charge sheet had been filed there was no need to keep him in detention.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray opposed bail on the grounds that WhatsApp chats had been leaked, revealing conversations between him and the Prime Ministers’ Office, which showed that he was an influential person and could tamper with evidence and sway witnesses who were either former or current employees of BARC.

Mr. Dasgupta was arrested from Pune on December 24, 2020, and is currently lodged at the Taloja Central Jail.

On January 20, the City Civil and Sessions Court rejected his bail, and on January 4, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate rejected his bail.