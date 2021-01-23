TRP case: Partho Dasgupta moves HC for bail

The Bombay High Court on Friday heard the bail plea filed by Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer and managing director of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), an accused in the Television Rating Point manipulation case.

The matter will be heard on January 25.

He was arrested from Pune on December 24, 2020, and is currently lodged at the Taloja Central Jail. On January 20, the City Civil and Sessions Court had rejected his bail and on January 4, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate had rejected his bail.

Before the sessions court, special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray opposed his bail on the grounds that WhatsApp chats had been leaked in which there were conversations between him and the Prime Minister's Office, which showed that he was an influential person and could tamper with evidence and sway witnesses who were either former or current employees of BARC.

The supplementary chargesheet filed by the police on January 11 mentioned that Mr. Dasgupta along with BARC’s chief operating officer Romil Ramgarhia conspired to rig the data of random sampling of 40 weeks. They misused their position to deceive the advertisers and common people about TV channel viewers, it said.

Mr. Dasgupta has been charged with Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468, 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code.