Triple murder convict from Bihar nabbed in Thane for second time

The Thane Crime Branch has arrested a triple murder convict from Bihar, who was allegedly on the run after breaking out of jail earlier this year. This is the second time that he has escaped and been arrested by the same unit.

Prajeet Singh (50) was arrested in 1998 for the murder of three members of a family, including an eight-year-old girl. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court at Bettiah in Bihar. He was serving his sentence in Buxar central jail. Officials said on January 27, Singh was being produced in the Bettiah court in connection with another offence registered against him when he managed to give the escorting policemen the slip.

“On Thursday, we received information that Singh was in Thane and accordingly, laid a trap in the B Cabin area in Thane (West). Singh was taken into custody as soon as he showed up and arrested,” a Crime Branch officer said. The officer said Singh had also escaped from the prison in December 2016 and had been caught in Thane by Unit I.

A native of Champaran district in Bihar, Singh was staying as a paying guest in Thakur Sadan, the residence of his friend Prakash Thakur, when he killed Mr. Thakur’s siblings Deepak (16), Kiran (15) and Pooja (8) on the night of April 18, 1998.

“After being convicted, Singh escaped from the prison in December 2016 and started terrorising Mr. Thakur and his family. He was booked for extortion and criminal intimidation in this connection. We arrested him a year later and handed him over to the Bihar police, after which he was being tried for the extortion case. He was being produced in connection with this case when he fled from the Bettiah court in January,” the officer said.