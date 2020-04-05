Trip to meet daughter proves fatal for woman

The decision to spend the lockdown with her daughter turned out to be fatal for a senior citizen, after the autorickshaw that she was travelling in was hit by a speeding SUV on Friday morning.

According to the Chembur police, the accident occurred on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 9.20 a.m.

Travelling to Vashi

“The deceased, Haseena Sheikh (68), was travelling in an auto from Panvel to Vashi to stay with her daughter for the duration of the lockdown. Dr. Arvind Kundre (44), a general physician at a hospital in Ghatkopar, jumped a red light while driving his Renault Duster, and in the process rammed into the autorickshaw,” an officer with the Chembur police said.

The officer said Sheikh was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi by the autorickshaw driver, who himself sustained some minor injuries. She was declared dead before admission. Dr. Kundre, meanwhile, fled the scene without stopping to help. Officers said the lockdown and resultant empty streets enabled the doctor to get away on the otherwise busy highway.

The hospital authorities then informed the police about the incident and a case was registered against unidentified persons that evening, after a statement was recorded from the autorickshaw driver.

Doctor surrendered

Even as the police were studying CCTV camera footage at and around the spot, Dr. Kundre reached the police station on Saturday afternoon and surrendered. He gave a statement saying that he was unable to stop in time due to his high speed and ended up hitting the autorickshaw in the process.

“He was arrested around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday and charged with causing death and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. His SUV has been seized and will be examined by a team of experts from the Regional Transport Office as part of inquiries,” the officer added.