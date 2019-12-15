Trio dupes people with promise of MBBS seats

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Unit I, of the Navi Mumbai Police is on the lookout for three men who allegedly cheated 20 people by promising to secure MBBS admission for their children.

A complaint was filed with the APMC police by Jameel Nadir Khan, a resident of Borivali, on December 9. According to the complainant, his daughter had completed her Class XII this year from a college in Ahmedabad. While they were seraching for colleges where she could get admission to pursue MBBS, he received a message from a number claiming to provide help in securing a seat.

Mr. Khan then dialled the number and a woman named Neha answered the call. She told him that she worked for Aspire Study India and it helped MBBS aspirants gain admission.

On August 26, Mr. Khan visited the company’s office at Ambience Court building at Sector 19 in Vashi. He also took his daughter’s certificates and met Manish Rawat, Vivek Tiwari and Vivek Kaushik, who introduced themselves as the directors of the firm.

The trio told Mr. Khan that the four-and-a-half year MBBS course would cost ₹10 lakh. Of this, he was asked to pay ₹3 lakh to Aspire Study India, ₹5.65 lakh as demand draft to the college where the admission would be secured and an additional ₹1.35 lakh to Aspire Study after his daughter gained admission to the college.

The next day, Mr. Khan gave a cheque of ₹3 lakh to the accused. He was then asked to meet the directors at a medical college in Jalgaon on September 9 with the demand draft.

Accused fail to pick calls

The accused had also made an agreement with Mr. Khan after taking the money. On September 7, Mr. Khan made several calls to the accused to confirm about the September 9 meeting at Jalgaon, but their phones were switched off. Following this he approached the police.

“Till now we have received complaints from 20 people against Aspire Study India, who have been collectively cheated of ₹57.50 lakh. We are investigating the case further and trying to trace the accused,” said Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector EOW, Unit I.