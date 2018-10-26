Tried and tested, Nerul-Uran line could be a Deepavali gift

Navi Mumbai: A successful test run of the first phase of the Nerul-Uran railway line conducted on Thursday could pave the way for post-Deepavali opening. “The trial run was done between Nerul and Kharkopar and Belapur and Kharkopar, both up and down. In all, four rounds were held successfully with no technical issues. In view of the trial run and the high-voltage overhead line, we have warned the general public to not cross or sit near the rail tracks,” Anil Jain, senior public relations officer, Central Railway (CR), said.

According to an official in the CIDCO, the line is expected to be open for passenger services after Deepavali following an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Saturday. The inspection will start at 9.30 a.m. from Nerul station to Kharkopar by a trolley and from Kharkoper to Belapur by a self-propelled inspection car. “During the trial run, tracks were found safe, and now it depends on the CRS. If he raises any issues, the Railways will have to work on them,” the CIDCO official said. On September 17, CIDCO MD Lokesh Chandra and a CR team had carried out a joint inspection of the route.

The 12-km stretch in the first phase covers Targhar, Bamandongari, Kharkopar, Gavhan, Ranjanpada, Nhavasheva, Dronagiri, and Uran stations. Initially, the train will halt at Bamandongri and Kharkopar. The project is being developed under a cost-sharing ratio of 67:33 between the CIDCO and the CR, and the total cost estimated is ₹1,782 crore. The rail line passes through four bridges, five road overbridges, 15 road underbridges, and one track underbridge.