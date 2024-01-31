GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal community in Mumbai protests against GMLR survey

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project aims to connect western and eastern suburbs and cut the travel time by one hour. It was one of the proposed roads under the 1991-1992 Development Plan.

January 31, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Mumbai

Purnima Sah
Heavy traffic on Goregaon Mulund Link road. Image used for representative purpose only.

Heavy traffic on Goregaon Mulund Link road. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Adivasi residents of Habalepada and Nagarmudi Pada obstructed the survey task for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) and sat on a protest against the construction of twin tunnels that will run under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) hills and exit at Khindipada in Mulund.

Today when the BMC survey team arrived with police protection at the spot, adivasis agitated their presence with a protest. “In 2019 we filed claims under Forest Rights Act 2006 (FRA 2006). Through an RTI response we learnt that they are going to use cut and cover method of tunnelling that will destroy our homes and farm land. We were not consulted about any of these project. In 2017 Habalepada residents were served notices by Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Mumbai, to survey our houses whereas, Habalepada has been documented in the report prepared by the Tribal Research and Training Institute as one of the adivasi pada in Mumbai. This is BMC’s tactic to declare adivasis as slum dwellers to encroach their land for their destructive projects,” said Dinesh Shanakar Habale, resident and member of Adivasi Hakk Sanvardhan Samiti, an organisation run by the tribal community.

The GMLR project aims to connect western and eastern suburbs and cut the travel time by 1 hour. It was one of the proposed roads under the 1991-1992 Development Plan. “Government has allotted this land many years ago under the road development planning; it is one of the DP roads,” said an officer on anonymity.

Amrita Bhattacharjee from Aarey Movement said, “Adivasis have the rights given under the Forest Right Act 2006 to file claims on individual farm land and community rights on the forest land that they use for collecting woods, vegetables, herbs etc. 12 women and 6 men were taken in police custody and were also physically hurt by the police. When the process to evaluate the FRA claims are carried out by BMC , it is illegal to conduct any surveys for any projects without the consent of the gram sabha formed by the Adivasi Pada. BMC didn’t run any social impact assessment study before declaring the GMLR project.”

Related Topics

Mumbai / tribals / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.