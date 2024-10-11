Trial flight lands at Navi Mumbai airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport successfully conducted the trial landing of an aircraft with the touchdown of an Airbus C295 plane on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The Indian Air Force transport carrier C295 landed at the Southern runway 26 of the airport at 12.14 pm, according to the airport operator.

Water canon salute was accorded to the aircraft.

The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations early next year.