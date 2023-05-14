Trial against actor Saif Ali Khan to begin after 11 years in assault case

May 14, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Mumbai

Trial against actor Saif Ali Khan and two others is likely to begin next month for allegedly assaulting a South African businessman and his father-in-law at a hotel in Mumbai, 11 years ago.

On April 24, an additional chief metropolitan magistrate framed charges against Khan and his two friends– Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The trial is likely to begin from June 15 as the court issued summons to witnesses in the case.

The case dates back to February 22, 2012 when a businessman named Iqbal Mir Sharma alleged fight with the trio at a five star hotel in Mumbai. While they were arrested immediately, they were soon released on bail.

The police filed the charge sheet on December 21, 2012 that stated Mr. Sharma had complained about the chatter of Mr Khan and his friends however the actor allegedly punched him in the nose, fracturing it and Mr Sharma allegedly abused him.