Tree falls in Tardeo, two injured

A coconut seller and a car mechanic were injured after a tree fell on them in Tardeo on Saturday morning. One has a fractured rib and they are both under treatment at Nair Hospital.

Sanjay Prajapati (38) and Mansoor Alam (48) were going about their daily business when the branch of a roadside tree on Sane Guruji Marg fell on them around 8.30 a.m. Mr. Prajapati, a mechanic, was repairing a taxi at the time, and has a fractured rib and a head contusion, apart from minor scratches on his hand.

“He is the sole earning member of our family. We have two children, and looking at his condition, I doubt he will be able to go to work in the coming one or two months. I am worried about running the household and sending the kids to school,” his wife, Lalita, said.

Mansoor Alam

Meanwhile, Mr. Alam, a coconut water seller, suffered minor abrasions on the head and will be kept under observation for 24 hours as a precaution. “The tree had been pruned two weeks back and did not seem weak,” he said. “I heard a loud noise and was about to run when I saw an old man stuck at his paan shop. I ran to save him and got injured in the process. The old man, however, was not hurt,” Mr. Alam said.

“Mansoor is irritable and doesn’t want to stay here any longer,” his brother, Taufiq Shaikh, said. “These are the two most important days of my work when I get to earn the most because of Ganeshotsav fasts. I’m losing out on my income,” Mr. Alam said.

“All the necessary investigative reports — X-ray, CT scan and sonography have been done and the condition of both the patients is stable,” said Pankaja Agal, deputy dean, Nair Hospital.

Assistant municipal commissioner, D ward, Vishwas Mote said, “The tree had been trimmed on August 14. Maybe its trunk was weak. We will investigate the reason for the mishap.”