Tree-cutting for Metro 4: engineer booked

The Naupada police on Friday registered a non-cognisable complaint (NC) against a private contractor after the firm’s personnel allegedly cut branches of some trees in Thane as part of Mumbai Metro 4, which is being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The NC was filed after officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) submitted a complaint on Friday night. “We have booked Anil Patil, an engineer with a private contractor, under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. The complaint we received said branches of some trees at Teen Haath Naka junction were cut around 1 a.m. on Thursday,” senior police inspector Anil Mangale, Naupada police station, said.

The chopping was stopped after some local residents intervened, saying there was a stay on the work imposed by the Bombay High Court.

The MMRDA, in a statement on Saturday, said they were pruning the branches of some trees that leaned on the road and it had to be done at night for the safety of road users during the day. “On facing resistance from local people, the work of tree transplantation that started on November 27 has been temporarily stopped and the High Court is being approached again for further directions to litigants to not obstruct the important infrastructure work,” the statement said.

However, the petitioner, Rohit Joshi, said there were two petitions filed and that a stay was ordered by the HC acting on both the petitions.

“One was filed by Thane Nagrik Prathisthan and me against the MMRDA, asking it to build Metro 4 underground to save the trees, while the other was filed by me against the TMC for permitting the cutting of more than 1,000 trees for Metro 4,” Mr. Joshi said.

The High Court later lifted the stay ordered in connection with the petition against the MMRDA, observing that such a blanket stay cannot be imposed on public infrastructure projects. However, Mr. Joshi said, the petition against the TMC is still being heard and the stay has not been lifted.