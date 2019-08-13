Tree crashes on auto, crushes driver to death

A 35-foot-tall tree fell on an autorickshaw in Mulund (West) at 1.10 a.m. on Monday, killing the 49-year-old driver and injuring the 29-year-old passenger. The deceased, Ashok Anandrao Shingre (49), worked as an electrician during the day and drove the auto at night. The injured passenger, Rajesh Irana Bhandari, is recuperating in a hospital in Mulund. The tree crushed the auto’s front portion on N.S. Road, when Shingre was ferrying Mr. Bhandari to his house in Neelkanth Nagar. The tree, with a girth of three to four feet, was uprooted from a footpath.

Shingre sustained head injuries and was rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital. A senior medical officer said, “The patient was brought in dead. The body was sent for post-mortem and his family was called to the hospital.”

Anil More, the deceased’s brother-in-law, said, “Ashok had been driving the auto for the past 15 years. He also worked as an electrician with Bethany Hospital in Thane for around eight years. His wife fell ill on hearing the tragic news. His mother, brother, and family are shattered.” Mr. More said they are worried how they will raise Shingre’s two sons, who are aged seven and nine. He said, “We have now come to our village near Pune for his last rites. His children have lost their father at such a tender age.”

Anand Bhandari, a cousin of the passenger, said, “Rajesh is stable. He was first admitted to Veer Savarkar Hospital and shifted to National Hospital.” The officials at Veer Savarkar Hospital said, “His right leg was fractured. He was administered medication here until afternoon.”

Pandurang Gaikwad, a sub-inspector with the Mulund police, said an accidental death report has been registered. Kishore Gandhi, assistant municipal commissioner of T ward, said the tree was trimmed just before the monsoon on June 3. He said, “The tree was uprooted. The Gardens Department will probe if the contractor or staff are at fault.”