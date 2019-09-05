Tree comes crashing down in Nahur

A huge tree outside a residential society in Nahur collapsed on a parked car on Wednesday morning.

The car belonged to Pooja Sarkar, a media professional, and she took to Twitter to express her outrage over the incident. She said the tree had brought down power lines along with it and people in the neighbourhood were reluctant to came to her aid. After Ms. Sarkar tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in her tweets, civic workers cleared the debris at 2 p.m.

She said, “It could have been dangerous if someone was inside the car. The BMC had felled trees on the main roads, but trees inside the society compound were trimmed by private contractors. A stretch at the entrance to our society, which is under the BMC, was left unattended. One more tree is standing in a precarious manner and I hope the authorities work on it as soon as possible.”