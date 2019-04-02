Tree Authority approves list of experts

02 April 2019 01:09 IST

The names will be presented before High Court today for final approval

On Monday, the Mumbai Tree Authority finally approved the appointment of four experts on its panel. The names will now be presented before the Bombay High Court. Their appointment will be finalised only after receiving the court’s nod. Several real estate and development projects have been stalled in the city owing to the court’s order restraining the tree authority from taking any decisions.

The Hindu had reported in October last year that the court had restrained the authority from granting permissions to cut trees until independent experts were made part of the panel.

According to law, the experts need to be registered with the Social Forestry Department. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) found itself in a spot of bother as no such experts were available. The BMC then decided to nominate experts who met the remaining criteria and were highly experienced in the field of tree conservation.

Of the 37 applications the BMC received, it shortlisted five: Apanna Poonachha, Dr. Chandrakant Salunkhe, Dr. Shashirekha Sureshkumar, Subhash Patne and Dr. Manohar Sawant. They are all academics, residents of Mumbai and have high experience in tree conservation. At least two of them have been members of the tree authority in the past. The five names were placed before the tree authority earlier this month, but its members stalled the approval alleging that they had not been taken into confidence. On Monday, the committee approved four names (Mr. Poonachha was left out).

Senior Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav, who had opposed the proposal, said, “We were not taken into confidence and these experts are not registered with the Social Forestry Department, as required. But considering the large number of proposals stalled and the larger public interest, we have approved the names.”

An official of the Garden Department said, “We are satisfied that after sustained effort we have received the tree authority’s nod. The names will be placed before the court on Tuesday and we hope it will allow the authority to resume operations.”