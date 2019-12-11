‘Treat people with psychiatric disorders on time’

On the occasion of World Human Rights Day on Tuesday, doctors and mental health experts came together at an event organised by Poddar Foundation to discuss the importance of recognising human rights of people with mental illness.

Psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda spoke about how many Indians are still afraid to talk about mental health openly. “Considering the mental health epidemic in India, it is necessary for every individual to ensure that people with psychiatric disorders are treated on time. These illnesses should be treated by mental health workers and discrimination related to work, insurance, marriage and socialisation should be reduced. Only then will India be considered a powerful nation,” he said.

He highlighted the urgent need for a platform to address mental health issues of the armed forces, and said not getting proper health facilities is a violation of basic human rights.

Consulate General of Canada in Mumbai, Annie Dube, said the burden of mental health is increasing across the world. “It is very necessary to take measures to improve the accessibility of care for people with mental illness. We not only need to have more mental health experts, psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists, but also generate enough discussion and awareness so as to de-stigmatise the subject,” Ms. Dube said.

In India, one in four people deals with some form of mental illness in their lifetime. With mental health treatment extremely expensive, there have been demands for it to be included in health insurance plans.

“I am very happy that the Human Rights Commission is taking up the cause of mental health so seriously. We need to put mental health in the centre of all our conversations to protect India from falling prey to the growing epidemic”, said Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Director, Poddar Wellness Ltd. and Managing Trustee of Poddar Foundation.

Vijay Kumar Gautam, Principal Secretary, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, said the third pillar of governance needs to come forward and take charge of mental health policies for the administrative wing. “The more we discuss and more opportunity we provide for an open discussion, the more we serve the cause of mental health issues,” Mr. Gautam said.