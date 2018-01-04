Traumatising moments for patients

Mumbai: The number of patients visiting outpatient departments at major city hospitals drastically came down on Wednesday due to the bandh. Emergency cases, however, were not affected as protesters allowed ambulances and vehicles carrying patients to pass.

KEM Hospital in Parel, which registers nearly 8,000 patients every day in its OPD, had only 3,000 patients. Dr. Avinash Supe, dean of the hospital, said that planned surgeries were not affected.

At civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkoper, which is closer to the problem-ridden areas like Ramabai Nagar and Chembur, only 1,000 patients came to the OPD, which otherwise records nearly 3,000 patients. The hospital performed 10 surgeries on par with its daily average.

“We also performed eight deliveries of which three were caesarean section. Nearly 40% of our staff was absent. The available staff members were requested to do double shifts,” said Dr. Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital.

While Sion Hospital had 901 patients against an average of 6,000, Nair Hospital had 396 patients against its daily average of 4,000. Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari, recorded only 866 patients at the OPD, against its average of 1,200.

A few hospitals did reschedule elective surgeries. “The bandh did not have much impact in south Mumbai. We had to reschedule only one surgery,” said Dr. Tarang Gianchandani of Jaslok Hospital.

“However, we did face a staff crunch and many had to work for extra hours,” she said, adding that the OPD saw a 30% drop in patients.

3 hours to see doctor

Goregaon resident Reshma Ansari, whose 13-month-old son Afnan had high grade fever, was turned away from three hospitals due to absence of doctors. She finally found a doctor at the fourth hospital where she reached after three-and-a-half hours.

Ms. Ansari said that she and her husband Altaf took their newborn to a family physician in Shiv Shahi Nagar where they live. The physician had not reached the dispensary due to the bandh. “On my motorcycle, we then went to the nearby Vedant Hospital. We were told that the child specialist was not available,” said Mr. Altaf, who is into real estate business.

The couple then visited Dalwai Nursing Home where they were turned away for the same reason. “Finally, we came to Holy Spirt Hospital in Andheri where a doctor in the casualty administered an injection to my son and took blood sample for tests,” said Mr. Altaf.

On the way, they were stopped by protesters who even pulled out his motorcycle keys. “But they allowed us to go when we told them that our baby was unwell,” he said.

Rajesh Rai got a frantic call from his wife that his father-in-law Sanjeeva Kanchan had developed a high fever and was breathless. Mr. Rai, a resident of Malpa Dongri, Andheri, was in Vasai to care for another relative, who was hospitalised.

“I soon left for the station and got a train, but the journey was extremely long,” said Mr. Rai. He boarded the train at Vasai at 10 a.m. but reached Jogeshwari at 1 p.m. By then, his wife had managed to take her father to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari.

Ambulance delayed

Eighty-year-old Marol resident Pakiam Nadar’s bedsore had suddenly began oozing with pus in the morning. The family called for an ambulance at 11.30 a.m., but it reached at 12.40 p.m.

“There were no autorickshaws or taxis available. We had no choice but to call for an ambulance. But it turned out that the private ambulance was delayed as the driver could not reach in time,” said Ms. Nadar’s daughter-in-law Uma.

After reaching Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari, they were told that a skin doctor was not available. “They suggested we shift our patient to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. We then called for another ambulance that also took an hour to reach the hospital,” said Ms. Uma. She said that they did pass through a large mob, but they let the ambulance pass.

Auto ride with blue flags

Thirty-five-year-old Haresh Kardak from Nashik had visited his sister’s house in Powai along with his wife Sarika. The family had got together for funerary prayers for their aunt, who passed away 10 days ago.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Kadrak developed chest pain and had to be taken to a hospital. “My brother-in-law has an auto. To escape protesters, we put up two blue flags on the vehicle,” said Ms. Sarika. Protesters stopped their vehicle near the L&T junction in Powai, but let it go after they saw the patient in pain.

Gym trainer injured

Satish Kale (35), a gym trainer at a housing society in Chakala, was one of the protesters at Milind Nagar in Powai to stage a road blockade.

According to Mr. Kale, cops charged them with lathis even as they were protesting silently. “We did not damage any vehicle nor did we attack anyone on the road. We wanted a silent protest. But the cops turned it violent,” alleged Mr. Kale, who suffered a hand injury.

He claimed that the cops also threw stones at them. “Who likes to come out on roads like this? But what happened in Pune is not acceptable. So many residents of Milind Nagar had gone to Pune to pay their respects. Many of them were injured in the attack that was uncalled for.”