Transporters urge Nitin Gadkari to end ground-level harassment

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has sought the intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in ending harassment faced by transporters at the ground level.

In a letter to Mr. Gadkari on April 23, AITWA highlighted the harassment faced by transporters at ground level without any productive outcome as they feared that the supply chain could never become live in the present state of affairs.

AITWA requested Mr. Gadkari to allow drivers to travel between States to reach vehicles, so that the availability of trucks improves. “Do not scare transporters who are trying to keep supply chain live for essential goods. Encourage them and provide them with an insurance cover,” Mahendra Arya, president, AITWA, said.

“An association like AITWA does not believe in stopping work at any time; it believes in working together to find solutions to the problem,” Mr. Arya said.

AITWA said the worst part was that it had been getting hundreds of phone calls from its members asking for help and direction on the issue of difficulty caused by ground-level authorities.

The association asked Mr. Gadkari to define roles of authorities at the ground level, so that the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines could be adhered to. “There is a need to streamline the pass system. Some online system by which an e-pass is issued in consultation with State/UT governments should be worked out,” the AITWA president said.