Transporter complains of extortion against criminal

The Nhava Sheva police are on the lookout for history-sheeter Vicky Deshmukh and his two accomplices — Nilesh Deshmukh and Rakesh Koli — for trying to extort money from a transporter.

Mr. Vicky has several cases of extortion and attempt to murder against him. He was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and was in Taloja jail in 2012 from where he planned the murder of Taloja prison sub-inspector Bhaskar Kachare for not allowing him to use some facilities.

Vishal Abhiman Itkar (19), a resident of Ulwe, who worked as a supervisor with Balaji Enterprises Transport, filed a complaint with the Nhava Sheva police on Wednesday night against the trio.

Mr. Itkar was on night duty at Shree construction and stone crusher office at Gavhan village on Tuesday to supervise the work of a dumper belonging to Balaji Enterprises Transport. In the early hours of Wednesday, Mr. Nilesh and Mr. Koli reached the place in a car and started abusing the complainant and other staff since their boss (of Shree construction) ‘Angre Seth’ had not paid them the monthly ‘hafta’.

The duo claimed that they were sent by Mr. Vicky who was the ‘bhai’ of the area.

They caught hold of Mr. Itkar and Amar Misal, supervisor of the stone crusher office, and snatched away their mobile phones, keys, and papers of the dumper. The duo also snatched the driving licence of the dumper driver, Tapeshwar Mahto, while the remaining staff at the office fled. After the duo left, the complainant procured the CCTV footage and showed it to the boss of Shree construction, who identified the accused.

“Mr. Vicky had got bail in the MCOCA case around six months ago, and now we are trying to trace him. He has around 25 cases against him,” an officer from Nhava Sheva police station said.