Transport Department in favour of move to exempt AC buses from permit system

Limited offer: Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway’s proposal only deals with air conditioned deluxe buses.

RTOs need to find another provision to penalise errant drivers

The Transport Department has given its suggestions on the Centre’s proposal to exempt luxury air conditioned buses from securing permits to operate. The State government will review the suggestions and forward them to the Central government.

Sources said the department is in favour of the proposal, but pointed out that regional transport offices (RTOs) will lose a key provision to penalise errant drivers. “During cases of rash driving or other transgressions, the permit is revoked or suspended as penalty. In its absence, an alternative mechanism needs to be devised so that RTOs can enforce rules such as overloading of passengers or goods,” a senior official said.

In January, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highway had asked all State governments for suggestions on the proposal. The Transport Department then sought the opinion of RTOs, the permit issuing authority.

The proposal is limited to air conditioned deluxe buses. The Bus Body Code AIS-052 stipulates that such buses should have fixed glass windows and push-back 2x2 seats on both sides. The proposal says the initiative aims to provide a “safe, reliable, dignified, comfortable, affordable public transport in Indian cities”.

Senior officials said the proposal will open up the sector to bigger players who were turned off by the permit system. An official from the department said, “The category of buses is a premium one, where there are several checks built in from the manufacturer to the operator. The removal of the requirement will only help the segment grow.”

