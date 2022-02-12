‘Transparency is important in good governance,’ says President Kovind

He terms the new Darbar hall a symbol of new India

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that transparency is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system. He termed the new Darbar hall at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan a symbol of new India, new Maharashtra and India’s vibrant democracy.

“Transparency is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system. The modern concept of the Darbar promotes transparency. The method of connecting with the people through the Janata Darbar by the public authorities is becoming popular. Thus, this Darbar Hall, in a new context, is a symbol of our new India, new Maharashtra and our vibrant democracy,” said Mr. Kovind, after inaugurating the newly built Darbar hall at State Governor’s residence Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. He was joined at the podium by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and State’s Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan.

The Old Darbar Hall was built in the year 1911 to welcome the King George V and Queen Mary of England. The Hall was designed by Architect George Wittet. After Independence, the Darbar Hall was mainly associated with the oath taking ceremonies of Governors, Chief Ministers, Ministers, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Lokayukta and other constitutional functionaries. It was also the venue of various government programmes, police investiture ceremonies, meeting of large delegations and cultural programmes.

The new Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan is built on the site of the old Durbar Hall and has a seating capacity of 750. While retaining the heritage features of the old court hall, the new hall has been given additional features such as a balcony and a sea view gallery.

Noting that theconstruction of the Darbar Hall has been done keeping the heritage building’s feature intact, Mr. Kovindsaid that it is prudent to choose modernity according to the demand of the times while keeping the tradition alive.

Recalling that in the last four and a half years, he had come to Maharashtra about 12 times, Mr. Kovind said that this time was experiencing emptiness. “A week ago welost our dear Lata Didi. A great genius like her is born only once in a century. The music of Lata-ji is immortal which will always enchant all the music lovers. The memory of her simplicity and gentle nature will also be remain imprinted in the mind of the people,” he said.

Mr. Koshyari said that this renovation was an endeavor to make Raj Bhavan citizen friendly. Heinformed that stories and photos of the revolutionaries of Maharashtra will be displayed in the Underground Bunker Museum of this Raj Bhavan, which was inaugurated by President Mr. Kovind in August, 2019.

Mr. Thackeray said that the structure built in the pre-independence era will witness the vibrant democracy of present.