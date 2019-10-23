Transgender community gets training in drug abuse prevention

More than 100 members of the transgender community in the city participated in a first-of-its-kind training programme on drug abuse prevention at the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by the National institute of Social Defence, which comes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and the Kinner Maa Public Trust, a non-governmental organisation.

The day-long training programme was aimed at creating awareness in the community of the harmful effects of drugs on the body and related diseases.

Dr. Shubhangi Parkar, head of department of psychiatry at KEM Hospital in Parel, spoke about the neurological disorders caused due to ingestion of drugs like LSD and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). “The roots of psychosis are in these kinds of drugs. They are expensive and a lot of money is wasted on them. Instead, the money can be put to better use like education or investment,” Dr. Parkar said.

Vidya Vilas, secretary of the Maharashtra State De-addiction Board, encouraged the community to volunteer for drug awareness campaigns. “There is a social stigma associated with your community. You need to come up in all kinds of spheres so that society will recognise and respect you,” she said.

“It has been more than 25 years since we are fighting for recognition. It has been a long journey. People are accepting us slowly,” said Salma Khan, president of the trust.

Kinner Maa is a public trust registered in 2014 under the Bombay Public Trust Act, and works for the transgender community.

Problems like drug abuse are common in the community, said Priya Patil, programme manager for Kinner Maa. “But they don’t speak about it because of the stigma associated with it. We want to make them more aware of narcotics and push them towards giving up every kind of addiction.”