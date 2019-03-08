Transgender activist joins NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday appointed Mumbai-based transgender activist Priya Patil, who is also the project manager of Kinnar Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha, as a member of its State working committee.

NCP officials said another member from the community has been appointed in Pune city and more members from the community may be appointed at the district and taluka levels.

Supriya Sule, MP, NCP, said, “We have worked for the transgender community through Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, in which Ms. Patil played a very important role. Having worked with the community, I have known their emotional and social issues personally. We will fight for their rights.”

Ms. Patil, who had contested the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections as an independent candidate, said she will not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

“Representing the community will always be my priority. But there are issues such as unemployment – both within the community as well as at large – that need to be addressed. I will use the strategies of the party for working on our and everybody’s issues,” Ms. Patil said.