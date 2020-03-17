Trans-Harbour Line services affected

Services on the Trans-Harbour Line were suspended for nearly two hours on Monday due to a rail fracture. The defect was detected around 4 p.m. and services were suspended till 5.50 p.m.

Several trains were suspended mid-section forcing commuters to alight and walk along the tracks. The incident also had an impact on the evening

peak-hour services on the line. Central Railway spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said guard Jitendra Kumar and motorman S.M. Tripathi would be rewarded for detecting the defect and averting a mishap.