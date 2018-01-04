Trains hit, dabbawalas suspend services

Mumbai: Dabbawalas suspended their services on Wednesday because of disruptions in the suburban rail network and the slow-moving traffic on highways.

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, said, “In our profession, we have to be very particular about time. Because of the traffic congestion and the blocked railway tracks, we wouldn’t have been able to deliver lunch to our customers on time.”

The association notified customers of the development on Tuesday night. “We asked them to carry their lunchbox with them,” Mr. Talekar said.

Dabbawalas in Mulund and Thane had faced difficulties in deliveries even on Tuesday.

Dnyaneshwar Kanche, a dabbawala who delivers lunchboxes in Mulund, Bhandup and Thane, said, “Not only did train delay hamper our work yesterday, we were also stopped by protesters when we were travelling on our bicycles from the railway station to our customers’ locations.”

With the bandh being called off, the dabbawalas will resume services on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Ulhas Muke, president, Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Supplier Charities Trust, had said, “We will monitor developments and follow government announcements to decide on Thursday’s course of action.”