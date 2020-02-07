Train reversed to rescue passenger

A Devlali-Bhusawal passenger train was reversed for about a kilometre in Jalgaon district on Thursday to rescue a passenger who had fallen off, a railway official said. The incident occurred around 9.30 a.m. between Pardhande and Maheji railway stations near Jalgaon, about 425 km from Mumbai.
Rahul Patil, a passenger, fell off the train as it was approaching Maheji station, the official said, adding his friends immediately pulled the alarm chain. Train guard R.B. Paradhe and loco pilot A.K. Pandy then reversed the train for about a kilometre to pick up the injured man, the official said. Mr. Patil was handed over to the Government Railway Police in Jalgaon and was admitted to a private hospital.
Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway’s Bhusawal division, Vivek Gupta, lauded the train crew’s quick decision which probably saved the passenger’s life.
