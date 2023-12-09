ADVERTISEMENT

Train firing: Railway Police, victim’s wife oppose RPF constable’s bail

December 09, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of killing his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train, appears to have harboured “anger and grudge” towards a particular community and showed no remorse for the crime committed, Railway Police said in its response to his bail.

On July 31 this year, Mr. Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his superior, assistant sub-inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar. He was arrested some time after the train was brought to a halt at Mira Road.

If bail is granted, it could create a negative image about the law, and create fear, panic and insecurity among certain religious groups, the police’s written response said.

The relative of a victim opposed Mr. Chaudhary’s bail, saying the accused is a “terrorist-minded person” and “a threat to national security”.

Mr. Chaudhary, who has been dismissed from the RPF since the incident, is currently in judicial custody and lodged in a jail in Akola, some 560 kilometres from Mumbai.

In his bail plea filed last month, the accused said he has been suffering from “haunted illusions of the ghostly world”.

The police opposed the plea, saying the offense was committed by him “with deliberate intention”, and that it was premeditated.

“If such a person is granted bail, it could lead to loss of faith in the judicial system for both the victims’ families and society at large. There will be no fear of law among criminals,” the police said.

The Railway Police’s written response added that there appeared to be “no remorse about the crime committed”.

