Traffic, trains crawl on wet Saturday

Continuous rainfall lashed the city on Saturday, leading to slow moving traffic and delays on all lines of the suburban railway network.

The Colaba observatory recorded 11.4 mm rainfall, and the Santacruz observatory 36.3 mm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the eastern and northern regions around the city, such as Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Karjat and Panvel, received more rain than the city. “We expect showers to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours across the city. We don’t expect the pattern of rainfall to drastically change during this period,” K.S. Hosalikar, IMD Deputy Director General (western region), said.

While there were no traffic diversions, traffic flow was slow across all arterial roads. Train services on all lines were running late as water entered the tracks at several locations, such as Matunga, Sion, Kurla and Thane. Central line was the most affected among the three, with services running up to 30 minutes late on an average. Services on the Kalyan-Badlapur section were stopped between 10.40 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. due to severe waterlogging.

Central Railway (CR) cancelled 23 suburban services, as well as the Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express due to heavy rain, and had to divert the Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express. It has also cancelled the Deccan Express from Mumbai on Sunday and the Karjat-Pune Passenger due to the heavy rain forecast.

Pipeline bursts

A pipeline burst at a Metro 3 construction site near Sena Bhavan in Dadar around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The leakage from the main water pipeline flooded the site, but this did not hold up traffic. Water supply to G South and G North wards was affected, but was restored at 6.10 p.m. Affected areas include Mahim, Worli, Sion, Dharavi, Dadar, Tardeo, Lower Parel.

“The joint of a connector pipe between 1.45 m diameter and 0.45 m diameter waterline opened due to internal pressure at Gadkari Chowk, Dadar, after the concrete bulkhead was removed during its sanctioned disconnection process. The situation was immediately brought under control by closing valves from both sides and water supply immediately restored,” said an MMRC spokesperson.