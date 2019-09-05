Traffic crawls on arterial roads

Barely a few hours of heavy rainfall was enough to clog every arterial road in the city on Wednesday.

Traffic crawled on Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Eastern Express Highway, SV Road, LBS Road, and Andheri-Kurla Road. At over 25 spots, including Andheri subway, Milan subway, Hindmata Junction and Sheetal Cinema, traffic had to be diverted due to waterlogging.

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking also had to be diverted. BEST was badly hit with 78 of its buses breaking down and 45 getting stranded in floodwaters. To cater to the excess rush, BEST operated 219 additional buses across various routes and special services to Vashi. BEST officials said several drivers and conductors could not reach their depots in the heavy rain, leading to fewer buses plying on the roads.

Sharad Pawar, a Titwala resident who works in Kurla, said, “With no trains, taking the road was the only option. My friend dropped me at Ghatkopar station, but on the way on LBS Road, we had to push the motorbike through water and ensure that it did not break down.”

Meanwhile, motorists took to social media to ridicule the civic administration and warn others about areas that were flooded. Deepak Mehta, a city resident, tweeted, “In last 2.5 hrs, I have managed to travel around 3 kms in India’s commercial capital. Several ambulances are stuck as well. God bless BMC.”

Several people also reported an acute surge in the fare of cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala tweeted, “Welcome to Consumer exploitation - An @Uber @Uber_India ride in heavy down pour from Peddar Road to Worli Mumbai- distance 1.7kms charges Rs.600/- take a blackYellow cab for Rs70/- - so much for consumer first on a rainy day !! Time to stop well funded globalMNC Rip off consumers.”