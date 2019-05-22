Traffic constable comes to stranded biker’s help

A Navi Mumbai resident took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise a traffic constable who offered him fuel when his bike ran out of petrol.

Rajdeep Gajjar said he was heading to Panvel after dropping his brother at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, when his bike came to a halt near Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. He said, “The nearest petrol station was 7-8 km away, but luckily the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police was on patrol duty. Constable Somnath Kakad shared water from his bottle and drank the rest. He then filled the empty bottle with petrol from his own bike.”

Mr. Kakad, who is posted at Gavanpada chowky, said, “People often complain that we only target them and never offer help. This is a misconception. We are human too and want to help as many people as possible.”

Later, Mr. Gajjar tweeted, “We don’t take a moment to defame @MumbaiPolice for their traffic mishaps..but shall also thank them for the humanity they do in this super summer.........I thank Mr.Somanath Kakad who selflessly helped me with the petrol from his own bike when I got stuck in the middle of nowhere (sic).” The Mumbai Police thanked him and tagged the Navi Mumbai police in the thread.