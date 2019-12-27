Tourists get a taste of city’s history at heritage walk through GPO building

A group of tourists, including delegates and entrepreneurs from East African countries, learnt about the history of Mumbai’s General Post Office (GPO) building through a heritage walk earlier in the week.

The walk, organised by the GPO, primarily focused on creating an awareness in the world and city of Mumbai about the grandeur and aura of GPO building and was curated by Swati Pandey, postmaster general, Mumbai region and head of Mumbai GPO.

Ms. Pandey said the idea of organising the heritage walk occurred to her at a very young age. “When I was younger, I used to pass through these buildings and wanted to visit one of them to know what was inside. I was always shooed away, saying these were public offices and not for me. I felt that I was a resident of the country and this heritage belonged to me just as they did to those officers. And so when I came to a position where I could change this, I did so,” Ms. Pandey said.

The postmaster general said she had received numerous requests from heritage lovers to open the door of the iconic GPO building. “The goal of this heritage walk was to show people the beauty of this building, which is not only a heritage building, but also a working post office,” she said.

Ms. Pandey said participants of the heritage walk were enthralled by the history and grandeur of the building, which is an example of British might and prowess. “There’s secret and mystery in every nook and corner of the building that we have unravelled during this walk, and the visitors were awestruck by the facts and history behind the construction and planning of this building,” Ms. Pandey said.

Seema Srivastava, one of the participants, said the walk was like rediscovering the gem that is the GPO building. “There were participants from various countries like Kenya and Uganda who were enthralled by the beauty of the building. The walk was even more interesting as the participants were told unknown facts about the building by the GPO officials,” Ms. Srivastava said.