Tour guide who sold cannabis to foreigners held

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a tour guide who sold drugs to foreign tourists.

According to ANC officers, the accused has been identified as Nisar Ahmed Abdul Sattar (36), a resident of Colaba. The police said Mr. Sattar was intercepted near Kurla bus depot by the Bandra unit of the ANC on Wednesday night. “We searched Mr. Sattar and he was found to be in possession of 800 grams of cannabis. He had sourced the drug from Manali and it is worth ₹4 lakh. He has been arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC).

Investigating officers added that Mr. Sattar would strike up conversations with foreign tourists in the south Mumbai and offer to show them popular destinations like the Gateway of India, Fort and Colaba market. During the course of the sight-seeing, he would win the tourists’ trust and get a sense of whether they were habitual cannabis users. He would then offer to sell them cannabis from Himachal Pradesh, called Manali Cream.

“Manali Cream is a form of cannabis preferred by foreigners as opposed to the cannabis from Jammu, which has a wider customer base among Indians. Manali Cream sells for double the rate that cannabis from Jammu fetches. Mr. Sattar sold only Manali Cream,” an ANC officer said. He added that Mr. Sattar has been remanded in police custody till Monday and inquiries are under way to find out how long he has been active and where he gets his drugs from.