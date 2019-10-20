Tough contest on cards between Shiv Sena, BVA

The Vasai-Virar belt, which has been the bastion of MLA Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for 25 years, is likely to witness a tough contest between him and Shiv Sena candidate from Vasai, Vijay Patil.

Citizens and activists expressed their concerns about rapid urbanisation and frequent flooding in the area, on Saturday.

Milind Khanolkar, a resident of Vasai village, said the region is sandwiched between the Tungareshwar mountains on the east and the Arabian Sea on the west, with limited space for rain water to flow from the low lying region into the sea.

“In the last few years, several illegal structures have mushroomed in the region, blocking the limited water outlets, and causing floods. Huge plots of land were reclaimed in the name of development, and whoever comes to power next is going to have a tough time rectifying the situation. People in power don’t care much as far as those benefiting from their rule continue to elect them,” he said.

Mr. Khanolkar said it seems as if BVA’s sole agenda was to construct buildings and make money out of it, and that the consequences have been brutal.

Manvel Tuscano, a Virar resident and social activist, said Vasai-Virar has seen a massive influx of people in the last decade and authorities have failed to develop infrastructure to meet the needs of the ever-rising population. “Floods were never a problem here until rapid urbanisation of the space took a toll on the natural course of water. During monsoon, water enters people’s shops and houses and life in the region comes to a complete halt for two-three days,” he said.

Mr. Tuscano said with Mumbai bulging at the seams, Vasai will definitely fall prey to overcrowding in the next decade and whoever comes to power this time needs to address the issues that will follow.

Mr. Patil, a former Congress member contesting the election on a Sena ticket, said no efforts were made to provide drinking water to the locals in the last 25 years. “BVA messed up the development plans to such an extent that every single year the Vasai-Virar belt gets flooded. The locals are unhappy because BVA leaders have gained fame as those who do what pleases them with very less regard for the people. Around 80% of the population is in my favour because they feel threatened by the developments that took place during BVA’s tenure,” he said.

In response to the concern over floods Mr. Thakur said before talking about floods in Vasai-Virar one should review the floods in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. “In our area people suffer due to floods for not more than two days as against other places where the water stays for days together,” he said.

Mr. Thakur said, “I don’t want to say anything about what my opponent is saying because he doesn’t have the capacity (to win).”