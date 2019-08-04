Torrential rain derails Maximum City, again

Incessant rain that lashed the city since Friday night disrupted life once again with commuters on the Central Line being the worst affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 52.2 mm rainfall at its Colaba observatory and 83.8 mm at Santacruz till 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. The city witnessed 35.67 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 64.88 mm and 68.20 mm rainfall respectively. The situation led to a holiday being declared in public and private schools across the city.

The Mithi river crossed the “danger mark” of three metres to reach 3.3 m on Saturday afternoon. The authorities evacuated hundreds of people from the Kranti Nagar area in Kurla as a precautionary measure. The rain had a direct effect on the commute with rail, road and air travel being affected. A spokesperson for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said delays of up to 38 minutes in arriving flights and up to 49 minutes for departures were observed on Saturday, but no flights were cancelled.

The rising Mithi river, combined with the high tide of 4.90 metres, resulted in severe waterlogging on the tracks between Kurla and Sion stations. Train services remained suspended from 1.55 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. Several trains stopped mid-way and commuters, after waiting for over two hours, started jumping off the trains and walking on the tracks till they reached the nearest railway station.

The Western Line did not witness significant delays in services. However, on the Harbour Line, a part of the foot overbridge between Chembur and Govandi collapsed on overhead wires, resulting in services being suspended till 6.32 p.m.

“Stranded passengers at CSMT, Dadar and Kurla stations were given refuge at Manohardas School, Borabazaar, Gokhale Municipal School at Bhavani Shankar Road, and Moreshwar Patankar School at Kurla (West), as per the orders of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburb). They were provided with water, tea and snacks at the relief camps,” a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

On the road front, due to very heavy rainfall, waterlogging was recorded in Sion, Wadala, Chembur, Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar in the central and eastern suburbs, and in the Andheri subway, Milan subway, Meghwadi, National college, Bandra, Akriti Mall, Andheri, and Reliance Junction in Borivali in the western suburbs. Vehicular traffic at King’s Circle, Antop Hill, Hindmata junction, Samajmandir hall, Pratiksha Nagar, Vihar lake, Sheetal Cinema, Kurla, Oberoi junction, Malad and several other areas had to be rerouted due to the heavy rainfall, Mumbai Traffic Police officials said.

“A total of 22 complaints of short circuit incidents were recorded throughout the day, four being from the city area, three from the eastern suburbs, and 15 from the western suburbs. Meanwhile, there was 12 cases of branches of trees falling in the eastern suburbs and 24 in the western suburbs. Further, the eastern suburbs recorded two wall/house collapses, while five such complaints were received in the western suburbs. No casualties were reported,” a civic official said.

Approximately 15 metric tonnes of garbage was collected at Marine Drive on Saturday, while five metric tonnes were collected at Girgaum Chowpatty. A total of 50 metric tonnes of garbage was collected at Dadar and Mahim beaches, while 90 tonnes at Versova and eight tonnes at Gorai beach were collected. Totally, 188 metric tonnes of garbage was collected in the city, officials said.