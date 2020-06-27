Tope refutes claims by Fadnavis of under-reporting

Pune

27 June 2020 00:11 IST

‘Transparency is the dharma of MVA’

Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday categorically refuted allegations made by former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis that the State government had not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

“Transparency and honesty is the dharma of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, and we conduct ourselves in that manner. To say that we are conducting fewer tests or are under-reporting deaths is completely wrong,” Mr. Tope said.

He said cases were expected to rise during July and August, but the State government was working to ensure that the fatality rate did not go up.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Tope, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, was part of a meeting chaired by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune district and the division.

“It has always been the disposition of the Chief Minister [Uddhav Thackeray] and Deputy Chief Minister [Ajit Pawar] to disclose every COVID-19 related information to the public and lay facts before them. There is no politics involved while giving information to citizens,” Mr. Tope said, in a pointed jibe at Mr. Fadnavis’s recent allegations.

He further said Mumbai and Pune were among the cities which were carrying out the highest sample tests in India.

“As a result of this, more cases in these two cities are being detected unlike other States and cities. Authorities in both these cities are doing commendable work,” the minister said. Nevertheless, he said, while rising cases are not particularly worrying due to increased testing, the fatalities in both cities must come down.

“We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the State to cope with the surge in cases,” Mr. Tope said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, Mr. Fadnavis had claimed that the State government had failed to report around 1000 COVID-19 deaths, and had urged Mr. Thackeray to order a probe into their alleged non-reporting.

Earlier, on June 15, he had written a similar letter to the Chief Minister about COVID-19 fatalities not being reported in Mumbai.