Top scoring students in the HSC exams

Mumbai: The city boasted several high-scorers despite the region recording the lowest pass percentage among the nine regions under the HSC.

In Science, Tania Rajabally from K.C. College (96.46%), Aneesh Shetty from Pace Junior College (95.69%) and Sanjana Bharadwaj from Ruia College (94%) were among the toppers. Ms. Rajabally has already appeared for the State Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering, and has her sights set on VJTI, Matunga to study computer engineering. “I’ve heard it’s the best for this course. I don’t know what I want to do in the future, but my next step is clear: I’m interested in computer engineering.”

In the Commerce stream, Vedika Thakekar from Mahatma College, Panvel (94.92%) and Siddhesh Sherkar from R.A. Podar College, Matunga (94.92%) were top scorers. “I’ve been hearing I scored among the highest in Commerce and it feels quite strange to be called a ‘topper’,” said Mr. Sherkar. The exams, he said, were fairly simple: he had been preparing since December and had no unwelcome surprises, the only issue being the Economics paper was slightly lengthy. “For all of us, speed and handwriting were the main focus points in that paper,” he said.

The Arts stream saw Shruti Chheda from K.C. College (90.15%) and Divya Kavungal from Ruia College (93.23%) scoring high. “I expected this result. I was preparing to score above 90% and have been working toward it from the beginning of the year,” said Ms. Chheda. Along with Economics, History, Psychology and Sociology, she also studied French and enjoyed learning a new language. She is looking forward to pursuing law. “I have a feeling I will get in,” she says. Another option she has discovered, though, is studying foreign languages. “I would really love to explore this interest more.”